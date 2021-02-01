The Mulhouse prosecutor’s office confirmed on Monday the “Link” between the murder of a HRD and an employee of Pôle Emploi, Thursday in Drôme and Ardèche, and an attempted assassination of a HRD last Tuesday in Wattwiller (Haut-Rhin). “It appeared that the events which occurred on the evening of January 26 in Wattwiller (…) had a link with the murderous journey” in Valence and in the Drôme, indicated the prosecutor of the Republic of Mulhouse, Edwige Roux-Morizot. The investigations are based on the study of DNA found in Alsace on two objects after the assassination attempt. On the other hand, “For the moment, there is no certain material proof to make a link between what happened in Colmar and (Wattwiller), even if we know” that the two victims were “In connection” and “Had worked together”. The Valence prosecutor’s office is now alone in charge of the investigation. S. G.