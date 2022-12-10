The Federal Prosecution Office for Combating Rumors and Cybercrime has initiated an investigation with officials of a private sector company for violating job localization regulations

The State Public Prosecution indicated that it had initiated an investigation with officials of a private sector company for publishing an advertisement for non-skilled jobs for state citizens, in violation of the job localization regulations and media content standards, as included in the advertisement.

It is a sensational propaganda that will incite public opinion.

And the FBI had monitored an advertisement for a private sector company, which was circulated on social media about jobs for citizens of the country, which sparked widespread controversy.

Because of the content of the advertisement, which was in violation of the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2022 regarding mechanisms for monitoring the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector.

The Federal Prosecution Office for Combating Rumors and Cybercrime has initiated investigations with the CEO of the company regarding the accusations attributed to him.

The Attorney General directed the completion of investigations quickly, and called on the concerned private sector companies to investigate compliance with the controls and directives included in the decision to raise the percentage of

National cadres working in the private sector, in order to activate its role as a key partner in developing the labor market and economic development.