The investigating judge of the process against Jair Bolsonaro found the former Brazilian president guilty of abuses of power in the 2022 elections and voted in favor of disqualifying him for 8 years, in the second hearing of the trial held this Tuesday in the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

“It is not possible to close one’s eyes to the anti-democratic effects of violent speeches and lies that jeopardize the credibility of the electoral Justice”, affirmed magistrate Benedito Gonçalves in the summary reading of his vote, of 382 pages in total.

The central point of the case is a meeting to which Bolsonaro summoned fifty foreign ambassadors at the official residence of the Presidency, on July 18, 2022, to seriously disqualify the electoral system and accuse the Justice of maneuvering in favor of today’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian electoral court resumed on Tuesday the trial against the former president for alleged abuse of power, which could be resolved this week with his political disqualification for eight years.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) judges the right-wing leader for attacks against the electronic voting system in Brazil during a meeting with ambassadors in July 2022, three months before being defeated at the polls by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In the first session of the trial, last Thursday, The prosecution requested that the former president (2019-2022) be declared “ineligible” due to “abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

According to the prosecution, in the meeting with ambassadors Bolsonaro “tried to give the wrong impression that the electoral process” in Brazil “is dark” and conducive to “manipulations”, with the “objective of discrediting the electoral result”.

In his speech to diplomats at the Alvorada presidential residence in 2022,

Bolsonaro assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” in the electronic ballot box system in force with the “participation of the Armed Forces”. The former captain said that the supposed vulnerability of the system could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him.

The 68-year-old former president denies having committed a crime, but is not very confident in an acquittal. “The trend, what everyone says, is that I’m going to be ineligible,” Bolsonaro said in an interview published Tuesday by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

But “I am not going to despair”, “I am going to continue doing my part”, he added.

Bolsonaro is expected to land in Brasilia in the morning hours of this Thursday.

On his side, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira, anticipated that in case of conviction, the defense will appeal the sentence before the supreme court.

A political disqualification would leave Bolsonaro out of the next presidential elections. “In 2026, if I am alive and eligible, if that is the will of the people, I am going to run for the presidency again,” Bolsonaro said last week.

Almost half of the Brazilians voted for the former president in the second round of the October elections, won by Lula by a narrow margin.

That of the TSE will be the first of a series of decisions that could fall on the former presidentwho faces more than a dozen administrative processes in the electoral court.

He is also the subject of five investigations in the Federal Supreme Court, with prison terms, including one for his alleged role as mastermind of the assault on the three powers by his followers on January 8 in Brasilia.

