Gip “copy-paste pm requests”

A “copy-paste” provision with respect to the requests of the Prosecutor’s Office by the investigating magistrate of Venice resulted in the release of 10 suspects out of 29 by the Venice Review Court. The news was reported by Vicenza newspaper and refers to the operation of the Carabinieri of the Berica province, coordinated by the DDA of Venice, which in recent months had arrested a group of Nigerians accused of criminal association aimed at drug trafficking.



In the order the Review explains that the provision of the investigating judge is “the result of a ‘cut and sew’ work of the precautionary request, as clearly deduced from the linguistic and graphic identity of the two documents in multiple passagesby the absence of motivational parts independently drawn up by the investigating judge, as well as by the presence, in the text of the ordinance, of numerous typos”.

The provision also states that “there are no motivational passages that allow us to consider that an effective examination by the investigating judge of the evidentiary elements brought to his attention has been carried out”. Hence the decision to declare the order that ordered the arrests null and void.

