The senator and MDB pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet (MS), defended this Friday (29.Jul.2022) the investigation of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Said it’s a “debt” to be paid with people who lost their lives due to covid-19 in Brazil.

When talking about the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Pandemic, Tebet criticized the Chief Executive and the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras. “I wonder what the valiant members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office cannot imagine about their attorney general. […] He cannot be linked to the President of the Republic. He has to have independence.”said.

“Imagine, file before investigating. Nobody is saying they are guilty or innocent, but [que] open an inquiry”declared in an interview with historian and youtuber Marco Antonio Villa.

On Monday (July 25), the PGR asked for the shelving of 7 of the 10 preliminary investigations against Bolsonaro based on the CPI report.

According to Tebet, it will only be possible to sue Bolsonaro after Aras leaves the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in 2023: “This is a debt we need to pay”.

“Today we have a President of the Republic who is socially insensitive to the pain of others. If he, who wasn’t afraid, who didn’t wear a mask, could at least on the day he was with the motorcycle woman stop in a hospital and hug a mother who lost a child and say, ‘I’m here, I sympathize, I’m going to do the as possible’. We didn’t see it, I didn’t see a tear”said.

“How come a country with so much complexity, with so much pain, with 33 million people going hungry, with a youth that doesn’t believe in anything anymore. How can you have a president who doesn’t care? That’s why I said, ‘You can’t be silent’”continued.

proposals

Simone Tebet said that she will follow the Public Ministry’s triple list to choose the PGR. She stated that she will recreate the Ministry of Public Security, currently linked to the Ministry of Justice.

He declared that it is necessary to pay attention to the prison system and “fix errors” in the fight against drug trafficking.

On the economic side, the emedebista defended a rapprochement between Brazil and the Mercosur countries (Southern Common Market). “We need to advance in Mercosur’s partnership with the European common market”said.

Tebet also spoke of trade relations between Brazil and China: “We have to open our market, open our eyes so we are not so dependent and maintain partnerships. China is our trading partner. cannot be treated [como foi] at the time of a pandemic. […] Remember a sad episode of one of the children [de Bolsonaro] calling the vaccine vachina’”.