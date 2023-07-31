The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has begun taking legal measures against a lawyer for spreading rumors and false information and attributing them to a judicial institution using the information network, by broadcasting a video clip on a social media platform, which includes the claim that a ruling has been issued in a case pending before the courts, convicting a father for suing his son. He was accused of insulting, and that is contrary to the truth, as it was acknowledged in the investigations that the case was fictional and had no basis in truth.

And the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi called on members of society to investigate accuracy before circulating clips spread through communication sites, and not to re-publish or circulate without verifying information from its official sources, in a way that contributes to limiting the spread of rumors on a large scale in society, and what may result. from harming public order.

The Public Prosecution confirmed that these actions and practices are considered a crime punishable by law in the United Arab Emirates, whether related to spreading, republishing or circulating rumors and false news, in accordance with Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and crimes. Anyone who uses the information network or a means of information technology to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate or re-circulate false news or data or reports shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than one hundred thousand dirhams. Or false, tendentious, misleading, or misleading rumors, or contrary to what has been officially announced, or broadcasting any exciting propaganda that would incite or provoke public opinion.