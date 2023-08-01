The Public Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi has taken legal action against a female lawyer for spreading rumors and false information, which she attributed to a judicial institution, using the information network.

The lawyer broadcasted a video clip on a social media platform, including the allegation that a ruling had been issued in a case pending before the courts, convicting a father because his son sued him for insulting him, contrary to the truth.

During the investigations, she admitted that “the case is fictional” and “has no basis in truth.”

And the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi called on members of society to investigate accuracy before circulating clips spread through communication sites, and not to re-publish or circulate without verifying information from its official sources, in a way that contributes to limiting the spread of rumors on a large scale in society, and what may result. from harming public order.

The Public Prosecution affirmed that “these actions and practices are considered a crime punishable by law in the UAE, whether related to spreading, republishing or circulating rumors and false news, in accordance with Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes.” Whoever uses the information network or any means of information technology to broadcast, publish, re-publish, circulate or re-circulate false news or data, reports or False, tendentious, misleading, or misleading rumors, or contrary to what has been officially announced, or broadcasting any exciting propaganda that would incite or provoke public opinion.