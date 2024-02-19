The priest is suspected of being part of the group that allegedly planned a coup d'état; had his cell phone seized by the PF

Father José Eduardo de Oliveira e Silva said he will not inform the Federal Police of his cell phone password because “priestly secrecy”. He had the device seized during a corporation operation on February 8 to investigate his alleged involvement with the group that prepared the draft of a coup d'état.

“I receive requests for advice, guidance, people confide in me, open their souls to me and, in addition to being a priest, I am also a specialist in moral theology. Many consult me ​​on confidential moral issues, and I cannot expose my faithful, the people who seek me out. […] As a priest, my confidentiality cannot be violated.”said during a live on YouTube on February 8th.

The priest works at the São Domingos Parish, in Osasco (SP). As a theologian, he claims to be consulted by people across the country, including politicians. “Mayors, councilors, deputies, judges, judges, senators”he stated.

Watch Father José Eduardo de Oliveira's statement:

In the decision (complete – PDF – 8 MB) by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, the priest is mentioned as a member of the legal core of the scheme.

The role of the group would be to “advice and preparation of draft decrees with legal and doctrinal grounds that met the coup interests of the investigated group”.

The legal group was made up of the priest from Osasco, the former Minister of Justice in the administration Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Anderson Torres, by Colonel Mauro César Cid, former aide-de-camp to the former president, by Filipe Martins, former special advisor to Bolsonaro and by Amauri Feres Saad, lawyer.

The document indicates that Father Oliveira e Silva participated in a meeting with Filipe Martins and Amauri Feres Saad on November 19, 2022 in Brasília. Entry and exit controls at Palácio do Planalto recorded the presence of the religious man at the headquarters of the federal government on that date.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes' decision describes that “as pointed out by the police authority, 'José Eduardo has a website with his name on which it was possible to verify several links with people and companies already investigated in investigations related to the production and dissemination of false news'”.