The pitbull dog that killed a woman in Macastre in February in an image provided by the Civil Guard.

The Civil Guard is investigating the owner of the dog that attacked and caused the death of a woman in Macastre (Valencia) last February for an alleged crime of reckless homicide. The victim, a 67-year-old Englishwoman, had adopted the animal four days before when she saw it in an alarming state, wandering without an owner through the mountainous municipality in the interior of Valencia. She died one day after being admitted to a hospital due to severe bites caused by the breed’s dog. pitbull terrier, considered as potentially dangerous dogs (PPP), a qualification that is maintained by the new regulations frequently processed.

At the time of the events, the owner of the animal could not be identified, as he did not have microchip. Finally, it has been located. It is about a 35-year-old Spanish man who, having a police record, “could not have this type of animal, according to current legislation,” says the Civil Guard. The agents found that, previously, he had already had animals with similar characteristics without proper controls and care.

The events occurred on February 24 in a rural area of ​​Macastre. Neighbors reported an animal attack to the neighbor who had taken him in when she found him abandoned. When the agents arrived, the health services and other witnesses were already at the scene, who had not been able to help the victim due to the animal’s aggressiveness. The agents had to shoot him down.

The agents of the Judicial Police team were summoned that same afternoon to take over the investigation and find out who owned the animal. After the first inquiries and taking statements from witnesses in the area, the agents discovered that the victim had found this animal in a state of very acute malnutrition, with clear signs of abandonment and suffering from scabies.

The veterinarian who attended to the dog warned the English neighbor “that it was dangerous and that she should not take care of it,” according to the note from the Civil Guard. This animal, around 2 years old, had already been observed and photographed before by different people, who were struck by the lack of vigilance it had and its poor condition. “The investigator himself, as well as some of his relatives, recognized the animal in these photographs during the demonstration,” the information added.

The agents carried out a visual inspection at the residence of the person under investigation, observing the places where the dog could have escaped, as the person under investigation recognized in his statement. For all these reasons, this man has been investigated for a crime of reckless homicide and another against the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals. The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 of Requena.

Once the procedures were carried out by the personnel of the Judicial Police Team, up to 15 different statements were taken, from which various photographs of the animal at different stages of its life could be obtained. This animal, about 2 years old, had already been observed and photographed previously by different people, who told the agents how they had seen the abandoned animal and without the care and vigilance that this type of PPP animal should have.

The woman lived in a disseminated, in an urbanization a few kilometers from the urban center of Macastre (1,380 inhabitants), in the area called Cuerna, where the events occurred. For years, a group of people from the United Kingdom or the Netherlands have settled there who, attracted by the tranquility and beauty of the natural setting, have chosen the place to retire. The victim lived alone and had two daughters residing abroad. She “She was an affable person, well-known in the town. She had been here since 2005. She was an animal lover, ”the mayor of Macastre, Vicente M. Montó, told this newspaper after the facts were known in February.

“The woman welcomed him, fed him and took care of him and he was in perfect condition with her, and we do not understand what could have caused the attack” of the animal, which was not on the municipal list of dangerous dogs and lacked identification, Montó commented then.