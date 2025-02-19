Image of one of the dogs rescued by the Civil Guard in Wave, Castellón





The SEPRONA of the Civil Guard Command of Castellón has opened an investigation to a man for an alleged Animal abuse crime In Wave, accused of mistreating their dogs and storing the bodies of three others in an advanced state of decomposition.

It all started during the inspection of an ancient booth of disuse toe, where civil guards found six dogs in extreme conditions: three of them alive, but in a state of cocaxia, malnutrition and generalized weakness and three other deceased.

One of the helped dogs was permanently confined in the interior of a trailer of dog sheet, exposed to weathering, without food or water, and in hygienic-sanitary conditions, according to research sources carried out by the Benemérita.

The living animals have been rescued and treated by veterinarians and, later, after locating the head of the dogs, his investigation was made as an alleged perpetrator of an animal abuse crime, which is ongoing whose judicial instruction will be carried out in the Courts of Nules.