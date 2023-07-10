Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/09/2023 – 18:45

Share



When requesting the opening of an investigation into the alleged incitement to the 8th of January by Deputy General Girão, the Federal Police argued how the congressman, a month before the coup plot devastated Praça dos Três Poderes, ‘seemed to be aware that something important for him and his followers was about to happen’.

The investigators alleged that Girão incited violence long before January 8, and it was important to “seriously consider the possibility” of the deputy committing four crimes: criminal association, incitement to crime, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and coup d’état. .

The Attorney General’s Office accepted the PF’s request and, on Thursday, the 6th, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, authorized the initiation of an inquiry into Girão’s conduct.

At the heart of the investigation are a series of publications and demonstrations made by Girão between November 8, 2022 and January 10, 2023. In one of the questioned posts, the parliamentarian wrote, in December: “Casa do Povo belongs to the people. Brazil belongs to Brazilians. Justice belongs to God. #We will win”.

The publications were preliminarily analyzed by the PF after the corporation was urged by the Attorney General’s Office in Rio Grande do Norte. The arm of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in the state has already filed a lawsuit against Girão in the civil sphere, asking for compensation of R$ 5 million for moral damages for the alleged stimulus to anti-democratic acts in the RN.

After verifying the content of the deputy’s manifestations, the investigators raised the suspicion that Girão had not, despite inciting hostility between the Armed Forces and the Institutions.

The PF cited the speech given in December by the parliamentarian at the coup camp set up in Natal, noting that, ‘less than a month before the attempted coup d’état, there is a clear anticipation of what was to come’ in January, with ‘reference to a gift brought by Santa Claus’.

The investigators highlighted the following excerpt from the congressman’s statement: “I want to tell you that this week is the week that the Christmas festivities are starting. Yes or no? So, everyone here, I hope you’ve been a good son, good father, good brother, good wife and then put your slipper on the window because Santa Claus will arrive this week. Believe in Santa Claus. It can even be camouflaged too.”

When analyzing the case, the PGR understood that Girão’s speech ‘in support and the call for the acts that culminated in the invasion of the seats of constitutional powers are indicative that the incitement spread by the deputy supposedly stimulated the practice of the criminal actions narrated above’.

“It is necessary, therefore, to determine all possible criminal aspects of the conduct indicated in the records and whether the defendant’s posts had an influence on the acts of January 8, 2023, whether or not they constituted the offense defined in the Penal Code”, noted the deputy attorney general. Carlos Frederick Santos.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes saw ‘just cause’ to open the inquiry. The investigation will initially last 60 days and may be extended. The rapporteur ordered the social platforms to provide the PF with metadata of the publications under suspicion.

In addition, he urged the PF to carry out a new survey on Girão’s networks to identify other possible posts with evidence of the crimes under investigation. The deputy must also be heard on the case, to ‘clarify what he considers pertinent’.























