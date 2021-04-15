The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out the operation ‘Redramp’ in Abanilla, an investigation aimed at clarifying a forest fire that occurred at the end of last month in a place in the district of Barinas, Abanilla, which resulted in the investigation of a 55-year-old neighbor of the town, who has been prosecuted as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of forest fire due to negligence.

The actions began at the beginning of the month, when the Benemérita Nature Protection Service (Seprona), in collaboration with environmental agents, was activated to clarify the causes of a forest fire that occurred in the municipality of Abanilla. The events took place in the Cuesta Colorá area, located in the district of Barinas, and affected an area of ​​about 400 square meters of forest mass.

The visual inspection carried out allowed to conclude that the fire originated accidentally while the burning some remains of pruning almond trees. Seprona specialists found that at the beginning of this burning there were gusts of wind of up to 28 km / h, so, following the regulations regarding agricultural burning, this bonfire should not have been carried out.

According to the investigation, there could be negligence or recklessness due to the direct use of flame in an area close to the mountain and not adopt the necessary preventive measures to avoid affecting the forest mass. The ‘Redramp’ operation culminated in the identification, location and investigation of proceedings as investigated a 55-year-old man, Spanish and resident of Barinas-Abanilla, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of forest fire due to negligence.

The perpetrators of this type of act may incur a crime, typified in the current Penal Code, punishable by prison terms of one to five years and a fine of eighteen to eighteen months. The person under investigation and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court of Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia).