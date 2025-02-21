The Civil Guard has instructed proceedings as investigated to a neighbor of Llerena (Badajoz), a worker of a transport company, as the alleged perpetrator of the Improper appropriation of mobile terminals which later sold “well below” its real price.

The investigation began last week, following the complaint of the company’s representative. This communicated the seven -package subtraction which all contained mobile terminals, with a value of about 2,500 euros.

Of the efforts developed in the course of the investigation with mobile telephone operators, Civil Guard agents of Llerena were able to find out the Location of five of them. Phones, which would supposedly be manipulating from the aforementioned Pacense municipality, as well as another in Guadalcanal (Seville), the Civil Guard reports in a press release.

Once the five people who had them in their possession could find out that they would have acquired to the same personfor a price between 80 and 600 euros (according to brand and model), “well below” its real value. After being found, these were intervened and recovered.