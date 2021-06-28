The Turks and Caicos Islands Police investigate the mysterious find of 20 unidentified bodies found on a boat in the waters of the small Caribbean territory.

Turks and Caicos Islands Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said at a press conference that the vessel is believed to have departed from outside the Caribbean region and that neither the Turks and Caicos Islands nor the area were his destination.

“Investigators are working to establish their identities and how they found death,” the official said.

“This work will take some time to complete. Whatever the circumstances, this it’s a tragic situation in which many people have lost their lives, “he said.

“We will do everything possible to identify them and communicate with their families,” said the police chief.

Commissioner Botting added that this incident was a very heartbreaking human tragedy.

They investigate the cause of the deaths

“An investigation is underway to establish their identity, the cause of death and the circumstances that led to their being found in the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands,” he said.

The official did not give any clue as to where the boat could have departed nor the nationality of the deceased.

The discovery in the Turks and Caicos Islands follows that of last May in the region, when an artisanal fishing boat was located adrift off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago in which 14 bodies of people who left Mauritania were found, in the African continent.

The vessel was located on May 28, 4 nautical miles off the coast of the town of Belle Garden, on the island of Tobago.

At the end of April, about a dozen Venezuelan citizens died while trying to reach Trinidad and Tobago.

In recent times, the irregular arrival of Venezuelan citizens on the shores of Trinidad and Tobago has been common.

EFE source