Investigate the injuries that led the ICU in Donostia to a Colombian woman arrested by the Ertzaintza

The Ertzaintza Internal Affairs Unit and also the Control and Transparency Commission, an external body chaired by former magistrate Juan Luis Ibarra, already study the complaints filed by the surroundings of a 32 -year -old Colombian woman who had to be hospitalized by some head injuries that are attributed to a police action on the night of February 1 at an leisure store on Manterola Street Donostia In the medical part it is stated that he suffered a “cerebral edema” and a witness of the arrest of the young woman has told this newspaper that he saw how “the police pushed her and fell to the ground, hitting her head.” Then, always according to this version of the facts, “they continued to blow and crushed it.”

The events took place on February 1, almost three weeks ago, and internal investigations are underway at least since last week, according to knowledgeable sources of the case. However, the matter has not transcended until the victim’s family has begun to report him in the media of Colombia, which are giving broad monitoring of what happened.

The official initial version, to which this newspaper has had access, refers to a night’s “fight” in a Donostia street that forces Ertzaintza to intervene. The woman who would later be hospitalized was arrested accused of “attack on authority” and transferred to the Donostia police station. In the morning, he faded “and was sent to a health center.

The complaint of the family, registered with the Local Police of Donostia, indicates that the woman felt that she could not move and requested medical assistance. They emphasize that the official medical part includes the serious injuries suffered and that they have photographs and videos that would prove alleged police excesses. Several witnesses have corroborated this version. One of them, who passed by to collect forgotten belongings in the disco for an oversight, emphasizes that the agents “pushed” the young woman when she tried to prevent her from arresting her partner. This caused a strong blow to the ground and, always according to this witness, then continued to use the force against her. He adds that they even hit the owner of the premises when she went out to see what was happening.

In principle, there is a triple open research. On the one hand, there is the complaint taken by the victim’s environment before the Donostia Police. On the other hand, internal issues also analyze the operation. And, finally, the Control and Transparency Commission will also issue its own report. The viewing of the interior chambers of the police station has been requested.

“Since the aggression passed outside the disco until the moment they finally took her to the clinic, they spent about eight hours and from the hospital they called a niece who lives there in Spain and informed her that Daniela was in The Intensive Care Unit of the Donostia University Hospital, ”said the mother of the wound to a newspaper in Colombia, ‘The country’.