The City Council of Pacheco Tower and the Local Police opened an investigation to clarify the wave of cat poisonings that is taking place in the district of Dolores de Pacheco. In recent weeks, at least a dozen of these felines have been found dead in the street, not counting those that may have perished in the field or hidden among bushes in lots and openings. According to the Councilor for the Environment, José Vera, based on the facts observed, “it seems that there are neighbors who are dedicated to perpetrating this barbarism” by placing poisoned food near garbage containers.

The mayor recalls that feral cats are protected by law, “hence what is happening is clearly a brutal case of animal abuse.” The Local Police, he indicated, “will not stop the investigations until they find those responsible and go to the end, punishing those responsible in accordance with the Animal Protection Law of the Region of Murcia.”

From the town hall, they ask the residents of Dolores de Pacheco to send “any photo, video or testimony of someone who can give clues about the authorship of these atrocities, since it will be of great help for the investigation.” For this collaboration, you can contact the protector that manages and coordinates the feline colonies in Torre Pacheco, ‘Dejando Huella Torre Pacheco’, at the phone number 628-494-676, or by e-mail leavinghuellatorrepacheco @ gmail .com.