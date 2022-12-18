A very serious accident occurred on the afternoon of Friday 16 December, in the province of Prato. Unfortunately, it was just one that got the worst 12 year old, who was run over with her mother. For her despite attempts to resuscitate, they could not help but ascertain her death.

Agents are currently working to rebuild theexact dynamics of the clash. The mother, on the other hand, is hospitalized and appears to be in very good condition serious.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Friday 16th December. Precisely in the small town of Poggio a Caiano, in the province of Prato.

From what has emerged so far, the mother and daughter of origins Chinese, they were walking on the road. When at some point, you are placed on the road to cross.

It is precisely at that point that a woman driving her car has them invested. The accident appeared very serious right from the start. In fact, passers-by who witnessed the scene are early intervened to help.

The mother and daughter remained framed under the car. For this reason, in addition to alerting the health workers, they also asked for the timely intervention of the firefighters.

The death of the 12-year-old after the accident

The firefighters have worked for a long time to succeed in free them. Only later, the rescuers who arrived on the spot, took care of them.

However, their attempts to revive the girl were unsuccessful. Unfortunately a few minutes later, her heart has stopped beating forever and they could not help but note the death.

The mother is currently hospitalized and is in very good condition serious. From what has emerged, it would seem that driving the car there was aold woman with his nephews. It is not yet clear whether the investigators will decide to start an investigation into the crime of road crime.