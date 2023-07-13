At the end of the abbreviated procedure, the investigating judge of Rome sentenced the person responsible for the death of Francesco Valdiserri to five years in prison

The Judge for the Preliminary Hearing in Rome sentenced Chiara Silvestri to 5 years in prison, the 24-year-old girl who last October 19 ran over and took the life of Francesco Valdiserri. The decision came at the end of the abbreviated trial, requested by the prosecutor at the beginning of the year.

Yesterday was one very important day at the procedural level in Italy, with the arrival of the sentences in two different news events that have filled newspapers and news bulletins in recent years.

The Court of Appeal of the Court of Rome revoked the life sentence for the Bianchi brothers, recognizing the extenuating circumstances in the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte, which took place in Colleferro in September 2020. The ball now passes to the Cassation for the third and final degree of judgement.

Also in Rome, the Judge for the preliminary hearing Valerio Savio has sentenced to 5 years in prison Chiara Silvestrithe young woman who was driving the car which, on the night of last October 19, crushed and took the life of Francesco Valdiserri.

Francis, who he was only 18 and who had recently graduated, that night he was walking with a friend of his on the Cristoforo Colombo, after seeing a film at the cinema.

Suddenly a car went off the road and hit the boy, smashing it against a concrete wall and snapping his life on the spot.

The trial for the death of Francesco Valdiserri

He was driving the car Clare Silvestri, a 23-year-old girl from Rome, and a friend of hers. Both, following the findings carried out by the police, tested positive for the alcohol test. She especially with a blood alcohol level three times higher than the permitted limit.

Furthermore, he was driving at a speed of about 80km/hin a section where the limit was 30 km per hour.

Last February the prosecutor had asked that the young woman be judged immediately with an abbreviated procedure and the request was effectively accepted.

Yesterday the 24-year-old was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the crime of vehicular homicide. The judge also acknowledged the victim’s family provisional for 800 thousand euros300,000 for each parent and 200,000 for the sister.