The fund interested in the purchase appreciates the current management but wants to grow in Europe. Alhardi could have a role in the club. For exclusive purposes or inside or outside: there will be no extensions in the confrontation between Elliott and Arab investors

The negotiation is also made on social networks: while Elliott and Investcorp negotiate the conditions for the transfer of ownership of Milan, it is possible to follow its evolution on Twitter. In the early afternoon of yesterday the official account of the Bahrain embassy in the United Kingdom addressed the thousands of followers as follows: “The investment fund Investcorp has started an exclusive negotiation for the purchase of Milan for 1.1 billion dollars . Investcorp was founded in 1982, offers a truly global and diversified investment portfolio and manages over $ 42 billion in assets worldwide. ” An institutional profile that tags Investcorp and attaches the image of the Rossoneri logo: an explicit message, which in fact formalizes the ongoing deal even if it is removed later in the evening. Also with a tweet, on Saturday morning, the executive president of the fund interested in taking over the club’s shares had introduced himself to the fans (enthusiastic): congratulations to the team that thanks to the victory over Genoa had just regained the top of the standings and then added good wishes happy Easter to the club and its fans. To conclude with a hashtag that left little room for interpretation, SemperMilan.

AMBITIONS – A communication strategy that reveals all the motivation of the fund and its top Alardhi in an attempt to include Milan in their heritage. A choice, to reveal himself to the world, different from the confidentiality with which Elliott had assumed command of the club and then governed the company from summer 2018 to today. On the other hand, what the two funds have in common is the management of the properties: Elliott has rebuilt and relaunched the Rossoneri’s ambitions, both in the sporting and commercial fields. He returned the team to the Champions League, dramatically reduced the liabilities in the balance sheet and at the same time increased revenues exponentially. A disciplined logic that he ended up attracting Investcorp: a similar technical and financial combination makes Milan not only attractive to large international investors, but also a more unique than rare example of a virtuous club on and off the pitch.

ORGANIZATION CHART – Investcorp wants to add another piece to this newfound solidity: it is not enough to have regained the top of Serie A, the ambitious goal of any new ownership would be to make the same climb in Europe. No longer reappearing in the Champions League, but participating as protagonists. Ambition justified by the potential investment of one billion euros. And project in line with the aspirations of Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi. At the top of Investcorp since 2015, he had announced (and achieved) the goal of doubling the assets under management at the fund. A purpose that is renewed: the fund with its main base in Bahrain and then established with offices and agencies all over the world, wants to grow further. Reason why he looks back to Italy and for the first time to football. Whether Alardhi will have an operational role in the club is still too early to say: if not him, there will be men with greater confidence than him. On the contrary, Ivan Gazidis, who has been with AC Milan since 2018 and a manager linked to Elliott by an even more dated mutual respect, could choose to take a step back.

IN OR OUT – The times are much shorter as regards the development of the negotiations between the two funds: about a couple of weeks of exclusivity remain, a period in which Investcorp will also conclude the due diligence, the analysis of the Rossoneri accounts. Again thanks to Elliott’s policy of economic sustainability and the transparency of an increasingly tidy budget, it is an operation that will take little more time. At the end of the fifteen days it is unlikely that any more time will be taken: no extension, it will already be in or out. Tonight’s derby could be the last with Elliott in charge, then handing the club over to Investcorp. Signatures and announcements would follow. A single tweet would not be enough.

