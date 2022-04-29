Once the sale is complete, a meeting with Inter Milan to take stock. But the goal is to have a different structure from the Cathedral, with a size at the level of the big names in Europe and with the Rossoneri colors always in evidence.
Mayfair offices are emptying ahead of the weekend. The last operational meetings will take place next week at the Investcorp headquarters to finalize the contracts and conclude the acquisition of Milan from Elliott between Thursday and Friday for a sum of approximately 1 billion and 180 million euros. And tomorrow Mohammed Alhardi, executive president of the Bahrain fund, will take a very interested look at the channel that will broadcast Milan-Fiorentina.
