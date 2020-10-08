new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Invest India Conference held in Canada. PM Modi said that India-Canada bilateral relations are based on our shared democratic values ​​and many common interests, trade and investment relations between the two countries are an integral part of our multifaceted relationship.

PM Modi said that India has pushed reforms in education, labor and agriculture, they affect almost every Indian. The Prime Minister said that the reforms done in the agriculture sector are far-reaching, this will not only give more options to the farmers but will also accelerate the export.

Let us know that recently three laws related to agriculture have been approved. There have been fierce demonstrations against this. Farmers and political parties are constantly taking to the streets in Punjab and Haryana.

PM Modi said that through labor reforms, the number of laws related to the labor sector has come down, these reforms are favorable and beneficial for both employees and employers. PM Modi said that India is moving forward on the path of loosening the regulation in different areas, under the Companies Act, the harsh penalties on crimes in various cases have been reduced.

PM Modi said that India’s position is strong today and will be stronger tomorrow, we have liberalized the tax system for government property and pension fund, FDI system has been made very liberal.

Invest India Conference is expected to be attended by representatives of banks and insurance companies, investment funds, aviation, electronics and manufacturing companies, consulting companies, universities etc.