The UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global destination and a model environment that attracts investment in various fields.

The “Invest in the UAE” campaign represents a new step towards enhancing this vital role, while the distinctive outdoor advertisements launched in a number of global cities, including Cannes, Zurich, New York, London, Paris, and others, contributed to achieving further spread and awareness of the campaign, which aims to present the country as an ideal platform for future investment and economic development.

The “Invest in the UAE” campaign represents an ambitious national vision for the UAE to attract global investments, within an ideal and attractive environment, and a flexible and advanced economic infrastructure that supports innovation and sustainable growth.

With 754 billboards spread across strategic locations in these cities, the campaign expects to achieve more than 200 million global impressions. These billboards have been carefully designed to reflect the UAE’s vision as a global hub for economic opportunities, where investors and entrepreneurs can transform their ambitious ideas into successful investment projects.

Today, the UAE is considered one of the most attractive countries for investment, thanks to its flexible legislative environment, world-class infrastructure, as well as complete tax exemption and 100% foreign ownership rights.

These advantages enhance investor confidence, consolidate the UAE’s position as a preferred destination for global investments, and provide an opportunity to build a sustainable economic future based on innovation and technological development.

The Invest in UAE campaign reached its peak awareness during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which saw 365 billboards displayed in major metro stations in the French capital, allowing it to reach more than 80 million global impressions.

The investment in the advertising plan for this major global event is an exceptional opportunity to highlight the wide investment opportunities it provides, and to highlight its ambitious vision that combines innovation and economic growth.

Thanks to this distinguished presence, the UAE has once again confirmed its position as a leading country in attracting investments from all over the world, as these announcements reflect its vision to be at the forefront of the global economy.

On the streets of London, buses were transformed into moving billboards promoting the “Invest in the UAE” campaign, with inspiring messages and meaningful facts such as “UAE to launch flying taxis in 2026”, reflecting the country’s commitment to innovation and future development of transportation and turning innovations into reality.

The campaign successfully and effectively capitalized on the fact that the idea of ​​flying taxis is no longer just a dream or science fiction, as the UAE has become a leader in this promising field through pioneering projects in smart transportation and future cities, while this message is an open invitation to investors and entrepreneurs to participate in achieving this future and benefit from the great opportunities that the country provides in this field.

The Invest in UAE campaign has also extended to the world of football, with ads appearing at the 2024 Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City. The match, which achieved a record viewership of 223.7 million viewers worldwide, provided a powerful platform for the UAE to showcase its economic vision.

The match, which saw Manchester City win the title, was also an opportunity for the UAE to achieve success through the advertising messages that decorated the stadium, making its visibility part of the global narrative of the match. This step highlighted the UAE’s ability to reach a diverse global audience, enhancing its position as a country that leads innovation and economic progress on the global stage.

At the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the UAE took the opportunity to enhance its presence in the global creative arena. Through innovative advertisements spread throughout the festival, the UAE succeeded in attracting the attention of the world’s most prominent creative minds, reinforcing its vision as a platform for creativity and innovation.

This festival is a global center for brands and talents in the fields of marketing and advertising, as the UAE’s presence in this global event reflects its commitment to promoting innovation and developing creative and technological sectors.

The “Invest in the UAE” campaign extended to major international airports, including Heathrow, Zurich, Geneva, Munich, Heathrow and others, which formed important points of contact with businessmen and company leaders.

In New York, the campaign coincides with the UN General Assembly meetings, while ads are running at John F. Kennedy Airport, ensuring the message reaches world leaders, diplomats and business people.

Today, the UAE is home to an investment environment that supports innovation and attracts the world’s best talent. With nearly 1,000 startups, including five unicorns, the UAE is leading innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and financial technology. The UAE’s commitment to developing future sectors also reinforces its position as a prime destination for entrepreneurs and investors.

The Invest in the UAE campaign continues to present the country as a destination for investment and innovation, and represents an open invitation to all those seeking to build a promising future and achieve their dreams in an environment that supports growth and sustainability.