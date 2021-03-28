After three months without winning, the end of the nightmare came last Wednesday in Fuenlabrada, winning at home to a team that had placed, despite its also negative dynamics, a single victory away from a UCAM that did not raise its head with their eight-game losing streak, the worst of any team in the Endesa League this season.

With the healing taste of victory, UCAM now needs not to make an anecdote out of joy. The one who visits him today at the Palace is the bottom, a Bilbao whom he defeated in the first leg in his last away victory on November 15, on one of those days in which a detour on the road to victory does not will allow mitigating. It is not going to do it because, in addition to the fact that due to a qualification issue and because the clash is disputed within the walls of the Palace it cannot be missed, UCAM needs to raise its eyes a little again.

Although he reached the middle of the season with Copa del Rey options, returning to the fight for those first eight positions is very difficult after the recent achievement of results, since, from his thirteenth position, they are now four wins behind. difference counting the defeat of Unicaja de Katsikaris yesterday -with one more game-, in addition to the added difficulty of the ‘basket-average’: UCAM has lost them with all the teams that go from twelfth -Zaragoza- to fourth -Tenerife.

Today’s game can help Sito Alonso’s team to mark distance with the fight for permanence and to think about Europe again



A lot at stake



But the stakes are still high. The great objective of the entity, in some occasions more concealed than in others, is the return to Europe. Getting a place in the Champions League brings an interesting economic return for the club and gives it a new and greater dimension in the transfer market. This last place may be in tenth place or go down to eleventh place at the end of the season, a place that, to this day, separates a single victory away.

But in order to look up, you must first stop looking down. Three months without a win had been bringing UCAM dangerously closer to positions in which it did not want to see itself again after the last two seasons of high tension very close to the bottom of the table.

Right now, UCAM is three wins above relegation. If they beat Bilbao today, the Basques would be anchored at least one more day in the last position and those four separation triumphs would become virtually five due to the ‘basket-average’, one that is also won against Fuenlabrada, and that, In the absence of the second match, UCAM leads against Estudiantes, Obradoiro, Betis and Gipuzkoa.

Pacheco’s last game?



A novelty that Sito Alonso could introduce in the call is that of the American Isaiah Taylor, original substitute for Conner Frankamp, ​​but who was injured in his premiere. Just a few days after the expiration of the loan of the young Brazilian Caio Pacheco, he could have already played his last game as a university student if Sito decides to admit Taylor, who moved with the team to the last two games, but it was finally out. It is something for which his own coach left the door open, “if he is above Caio’s physical level.”