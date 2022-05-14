Fraud and scam documentaries continue on Netflix. After the success of “The Tinder scammer” and “Inventing Anna”, another interesting case arrives that, due to its striking title, makes clear a piece of advice for all digital investors: “Trust no one: on the trail of the king of cryptocurrencies”.

An unexpected death and a massive amount of missing money. It is a real life story that has generated various theories over time.

What is it about?

In this enigmatic documentary we follow the story of Gerald Cottenthe founder of QuadrigaCXthe bag of bitcoin Canada’s most relevant, who in the middle of his honeymoon in 2018, suddenly passed away from Crohn’s disease.

“Trust No One: On the Trail of the Crypto King”. Photo: Netflix

But far from being a homicide case, Cotten’s death becomes mysterious when we see the serious consequences of his death and the background before his death.

Not only was he the only one with access to passwords to digital wallets with $250 million in cryptocurrency, but some close to his business found themselves in financial trouble.

Thus, the case quickly triggers the question: is Gerald Cotten really dead?, an unknown that generated various theories and that the documentary investigates to find an answer.

The documentary arrived on Netflix on March 30 and if you liked “The Tinder Scammer”, it is possible that this one will also hook you.