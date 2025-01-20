Invesco has been optimistic about the evolution of the United States during 2025 and anticipates that the country’s Federal Reserve will only undertake one reduction in interest rates before the end of the year.

The manager believes that US growth will slow down until it reaches its potential, but then it will regain its pace and surpass most developed countries.

As explained by the head of Asset Sales for Iberia at Invesco, Fernando Fernández-Bravo, during the presentation of the managers’ perspectives, this year the US monetary policy will reach a moment of normalization, although “it would be necessary to define what the new normalization is. “. In his opinion, it is a growth of 3%, with rates at a similar level.

On the other hand, although he considers that the dollar is expensive and very strong, as long as the US stock market continues to perform well, its currency will remain at these levels.

Regarding the policy that Trump may contribute, Fernández-Bravo considers that the possible deregulation that is going to take place in the United States is not going to produce significant productivity gains that affect profits. Regarding tariffs, Invesco believes that they will affect Mexico and China the most. Regarding Canada, they consider that their previous policies are due to belligerence with former president Justin Trudeau.

At a general level, Invesco’s base scenario considers that the most favored assets will be companies value and small caps. Regarding fixed income, high-yield debt and bank loans will perform better, while they have opted to overweight duration.

Likewise, the manager considers that the current valuations of those known as Seven Magnificents (Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia and Tesla) are too high, so they see more potential in other segments and companies.