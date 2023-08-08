Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inventions | Sauna rafts gathered in Helsinki – “Aallocko on medium”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Inventions | Sauna rafts gathered in Helsinki – “Aallocko on medium”

The sauna rafts gathered at Old Town, although some canceled their participation due to the windy weather. The event was organized by the well-known inventor of ice carousels.

| Updated

Helsinki In Vanhankaupunginselkä, sauna raft gathering races were organized on Monday, despite the storm stalking Finland. The inventor is behind the idea Janne Käpylehtowhich is known for example as a developer of ice carousels.

“This is a bit like when there is the worst storm of the year, so Finns go for a ride on sauna rafts,” Käpylehto says with a laugh over the phone from Vanhankaupunginselka.

“It’s quite stormy here. It’s windy, but the waves are medium,” he says.

The purpose of the event is to promote and feel the Finnish sauna raft culture. According to Käpylehto’s estimate, there have been a lot more ferries in traffic in the last ten years.

Paljulauta’s builder Janne Käpylehto (left) took a selfie of himself, Joona Huikur and Simo Naatula who were on the palju, and NDR’s cameraman Florian Melzer. Picture: Janne Käpylehto / Reader’s photo

See also  EU accession of Ukraine: "Everything is strictly according to the textbook"

Originally several ferries were supposed to arrive, but three ended up being canceled due to the weather. In the end, three sauna rafts and one drivable hot tub, which Käpylehto built himself, found their way to Old Kaupunkinlahti.

A rideable hot tub is a raft with a tub on top. It moves with the help of an outboard motor and heats itself with wood.

“I like strange water vehicles,” says Käpylehto.

In 2018 Pine grove sailed to Tallinn on a sauna ferry, which is currently in the Park in Vartiosaari. According to Käpylehto, the sauna raft adventure became a “huge media frenzy”.

Käpylehto has also made trips to Tallinn in a hot tub, a solar-powered boat, by canoe and a floating sofa.

The gatherings attracted the interest of the media from abroad as well. A camera crew from the German broadcasting company NDR had arrived there to make a MareTV program about the sea.

Correction 8.8. at 8.06am: Corrected Joona Huikur’s name. Previously, the caption incorrectly talked about Janne Huikur.

See also  Joël Drommel regrets the lap of honor after a duel with FC Twente: "Don't know if that was smart after such a game"

#Inventions #Sauna #rafts #gathered #Helsinki #Aallocko #medium

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Javier Milei receives one last mass bath in Argentina: “The caste is afraid, do you want to scare them a little more?”

Javier Milei receives one last mass bath in Argentina: "The caste is afraid, do you want to scare them a little more?"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result