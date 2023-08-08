Inventions | Sauna rafts gathered in Helsinki – “Aallocko on medium”

The sauna rafts gathered at Old Town, although some canceled their participation due to the windy weather. The event was organized by the well-known inventor of ice carousels.

Helsinki In Vanhankaupunginselkä, sauna raft gathering races were organized on Monday, despite the storm stalking Finland. The inventor is behind the idea Janne Käpylehtowhich is known for example as a developer of ice carousels.

“This is a bit like when there is the worst storm of the year, so Finns go for a ride on sauna rafts,” Käpylehto says with a laugh over the phone from Vanhankaupunginselka.

“It’s quite stormy here. It’s windy, but the waves are medium,” he says.

The purpose of the event is to promote and feel the Finnish sauna raft culture. According to Käpylehto’s estimate, there have been a lot more ferries in traffic in the last ten years.

Paljulauta's builder Janne Käpylehto (left) took a selfie of himself, Joona Huikur and Simo Naatula who were on the palju, and NDR's cameraman Florian Melzer.

Originally several ferries were supposed to arrive, but three ended up being canceled due to the weather. In the end, three sauna rafts and one drivable hot tub, which Käpylehto built himself, found their way to Old Kaupunkinlahti.

A rideable hot tub is a raft with a tub on top. It moves with the help of an outboard motor and heats itself with wood.

“I like strange water vehicles,” says Käpylehto.

In 2018 Pine grove sailed to Tallinn on a sauna ferry, which is currently in the Park in Vartiosaari. According to Käpylehto, the sauna raft adventure became a “huge media frenzy”.

Käpylehto has also made trips to Tallinn in a hot tub, a solar-powered boat, by canoe and a floating sofa.

The gatherings attracted the interest of the media from abroad as well. A camera crew from the German broadcasting company NDR had arrived there to make a MareTV program about the sea.

