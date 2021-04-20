77 years have passed since Juan García Castillejo published ‘Quick telegraphy. The triteclado and electronic music ‘. in 1944. A work on electronic music and sound where he reflects, analyzes and offers techniques, debates about the future, presents his patents for revolutionary inventions and talks about some devices of the future. Sixty-seven years later, the Fonoteca de Música Experimental y Arte Sonoro (SONM) of Murcia launches a page-by-page reissue of this almost unheard-of work.

“The instrumental music pioneer Llorenç Barber found the forgotten book in a Valencia bookstore with his patents and shared it with us”, discovers Susana López, coordinator of the Fonoteca. The proposal convinced them because it fit into the philosophy of the institution and a few months later, the facsimile can be purchased through SONM.

A 250-page copy containing the patents of the visionary-minded Valencian parish priest, as well as precise photographs of his most fantastic invention: the electrocomposer. A kind of machine that separated the creation from the artist, granting said artifact the ability to compose. Unfortunately, there is nothing left of those futuristic artifacts, as the priest’s nephews state in the introduction to the book written by Llorenç Barber. In the same space, he recounts his discovery over the years and the enhancement of what has been considered “a jewel that also speaks of the knowledge of basic sounds, sound waves, or how language works. . Llorenç Barber was supported from the beginning by Rubén García Villaplana and together they sent the volume to Francisco López, from the Fonoteca, who has edited the book with the institution of which he is a part and the Murcia City Council.

Juan García Callejo was a priest, he did not have flesh and blood children but he did have electronic ones. “He was a restless person with a lot of curiosity, a lover of electronics and electricity”, describes Susana López. In other words, a visionary who knew how to get economic productivity out of sound even though he never made a profit because he was a priest and he did it –simply– for the love of art. To the music. To sound, and to electronics.