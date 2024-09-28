Inventions | A Finnish startup received significant funding that could revolutionize motoring

Inventions|A Finnish startup receives 10 million euros in funding for the development of a special technology suitable for motoring.

Finnish the startup company received significant funding, which can revolutionize motoring.

Domestic Distance Technologies develops technology that turns transparent surfaces into a kind of screens. The technology is especially suitable for car windshields, where information about traffic and the environment can be digitally spread.

Distance will receive 10 million euros in seed funding for this work from GV. It is the investment arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Distance according to the release it is the first time that GV invests in Finland. Seed funding refers to money used to start a company in the early stages of business.

Already in the summer, Distance collected 2.7 million euros from other sources.

The company the trick of the technology developed is that the view does not require the user to wear virtual glasses. It describes this as the “Holy Grail” of the virtual industry.

It is a computer-generated 3D light field that follows the viewer’s eye movement and head position.

According to Distance, the quality does not suffer, even if the screen area is increased. In addition, glasses or other objects on the head do not prevent observation.

HS got to know technology for the first time in June in this story. According to preliminary expectations, the market can be found in motoring, aviation and military use.

Bridge currently, the trend in new cars is to install “hoods”, projection screens that project information onto the lower edge of the windshield. So far, they have only received limited content, such as driving speed.

However, all of these methods aim to improve driving safety, when the driver does not have to turn his eyes from the road to the control devices.

An example of a Hud display in a Nissan Qashqai car.

Distance taking into account the funding received american news channel cnbc reminds us that augmented reality or “mixed reality” consumer applications are still very expensive.

For example, the starting price of Apple’s Vision Pro virtual glasses is in the company’s online store translated into euros, a good 3,100 euros – and even that is still based on the traditional logic that something is brought to the eyes.

The German brand BMW introduced a strange option last year. The color of the surfaces of that concept car could be varied “with electrophonetic coloring”.