Inventing the use of fire | In Europe, fire was used earlier, and firewood was probably selected early on

Our predecessors may have improved the campfire with a selection of firewood more than 250,000 years ago.

The early ones Europeans used fire more than 250,000 years ago, a recent study by Heriot-Watt University in Scotland revealed

Our predecessors who lived in Europe therefore used fire about 50,000 years earlier than has been believed until now.

The discovery that speaks of this comes from an archaeological excavation called Valdocarros II- It is in Spain near Madrid.

“ “Fires clearly surround something, such as a home, sleeping area, living room, kitchen or animal shelter.”

Score are based on geochemical analyses.

They looked at the organic matter stuck to the walls of ancient hearths as a byproduct of incomplete combustion. It was radiocarbon dated to 250,000 years ago.

The planned placement of the hearths proved that the fires were made by people.

“Fire was most obviously used either for cooking or for defense,” stated the assistant professor of geochemistry who led the research Clayton Magill Heriot-Watt University in the bulletin.

Modern man clearly earlier evidence of the fire used by the predecessors has been found.

In the area of ​​present-day Israel, man has used fire at least 790,000 years ago. From East Africa there is evidence of the use of fire from 1.5 million years ago.

The use of fire has even been thought to have influenced human evolution, because it made it possible to cook food. This meant better nutrition, which in turn supported the development of a large, high-energy brain.

Fresh the research used a more precise method than before, in which the partially burnt substance stuck to the stones was analyzed chemically.

In the past, ancient hearths have been analyzed by examining the remains accumulated at the bottom, accumulated from the fire. However, the weather and digging out the hearth destroy this material of the foundations more easily.

The research even gives reason to assume that the early Europeans selected the firewood they used. The choice was possibly made on the basis of how hot the wood burned and how much smoke was produced from its burning.

Research published by a scientific journal Scientific Reports. The next step in the three-year study is to look at the stone tools found near the fires. The purpose is to find out if chemical analysis would find them left over from, for example, cutting meat or grinding plants.

Published in Tiede magazine 8/2023.