Nfter the publication of a fictitious interview with racing driver Michael Schumacher, the Funke media group parted ways with the editor-in-chief of the magazine “die aktuell”. Funke also apologized to the Schumacher family in a statement on Friday evening.

Funke Mediengruppe distances itself clearly

“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we – and our readers – expect from a publishing house like Funke,” emphasized Funke Magazine Managing Director Bianca Pohlmann. Editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has been journalistically responsible for “die aktuell” since 2009, is parting ways “with immediate effect”.

“Die aktuell” had its cover this week with a photo of the former Formula 1 world champion and the headline “Michael Schumacher: The first interview!”. Below that was the smaller subline “It sounds deceptively real”. Inside, the magazine then clarified: The interview with Schumacher came from a website “that has to do with artificial intelligence, or AI for short.”

At the request of the German Press Agency, the Schumacher family had confirmed that they would take legal action.

Schumacher has lived a completely secluded life since a serious winter sports accident in 2013. Almost nothing is known about his health.