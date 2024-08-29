Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon, Inventec Technologies inaugurated its third plant in Ciudad Juárez, in the southeast of the city, with the presence of Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván, as a special guest, and representatives of the private sector.

Campos Galván stressed that it is necessary to focus on working together. He recognized the work of Sergio Colin, president of Index-Juárez, and celebrated the expansion of the company, a world leader in the production of computer servers and electronic assemblies for the automotive industry.

The president of Index-Juárez stated that great leaders and great people, like those on the border, build great companies. He thanked the state leader for supporting the development of the economy not only of the municipality but of the state.