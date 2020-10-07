Google has made a major change in the email service Gmail logo and has removed the iconic development seen in it. Now the Gmail user will see only the M word in the Gmail logo, which is in the trademark color like Red, Blue, Green and Yellow. Soon the Gmail logo will be in front of you in a new avatar with new updates. Along with the change in Gmail’s logo, Google has also rebranded the popular G Suite service and will now be known as G Suite Workplace.

In the past, Google also announced to add two new features to the video conferencing service Meet, which will start using from 8 October. In recent times, Google has also updated the logos of calendars, docs, meat and sheets and the aim is to match these products with the design of Gmail.

What will the new gmail look like

The Gmail logo is currently with a red color envelope, with the M word in the shape of the envelope. Now the company, after consulting with its team, has decided that the iconic logo of Gmail be changed. However, the Gmail team says the process was not easy. Whenever efforts started to change the logo of Gmail, we got negative response, after which these efforts came to an end. Now a lot of thought has been done in the Gmail logo and it is being introduced with a better look. Now the Gmail logo looks quite colorful and modern.

Google updated its many products

What other changes did Google make in its products?

Google has also built an integrated system for G Suite users, in which other features including Gmail, Meet and Chat are being given in one place and it is named Workplace. That is, users can avail many facilities at one place. In recent times, due to increasing trend of work from home, people find all things necessary in one place, which is helpful for their office work. In such a situation, Google has started an integrated system workplace for the user. In the coming times, Google is trying to improve its products with many more interesting updates, in which G Suite users can take advantage of many features and free users can take advantage of limited features.