Choroni. A shadow wriggles in the turquoise waters of a beach in Venezuela, a sign of the explosive spread of an Indo-Pacific soft coral off the Caribbean coast, considered one of the deadliest marine invasions in the world.

“This is an ecological catastrophe,” marine biologist Juan Pedro Ruiz-Allais, director of the Unomia Project, who has been investigating this phenomenon for more than a decade, told Afp.

Seen up close, the colonies of this coral, in ocher and pink tones, recreate a surreal dance whose rhythm is determined by the direction of the currents. But, although they do not represent a danger to humans, they are harmful to the environment.

It is believed that the invader, which clings to living beings, rocks or sea beds destroying ecosystems, was illegally introduced for commercial purposes into the Mochima National Park, a paradisiacal group of islands that covers more than 94 thousand hectares between the states of Anzoátegui and Sucre.

Due to their showiness, soft corals have ornamental uses: a polyp with a high capacity to thrive in aquariums can be sold between 80 and 120 dollars. When Ruiz-Allais discovered it, in 2007, “it was an unknown species in the Caribbean, even in the Atlantic.”

With the help of Tel Aviv University, in Israel, a first scientific report was published in 2014. It was first classified as a Xenia-type soft coral (family Xeniidae) and by 2021 its definitive identification was achieved: unomia stolonifera.

It has colonized the equivalent of 300 soccer stadiums on the coast of the Anzoátegui state (central-north), according to “conservative” estimates. More recent findings place it about 450 kilometers from Mochima, in Valle Seco, a beach near the town of Choroní, in Aragua.

In addition, the displacement of exotic coral, which travels in fishing nets, anchors or ballast of boats, reaches other regions.

“It is a great colonizer, it literally suffocates the reefs and makes them disappear,” said Gustavo Carrasquel, director of the NGO Azul Ambientalistas.

The threat has been documented in Colombian and Brazilian waters.