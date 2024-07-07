Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

38 Japanese beetles were found in Basel near the border with Germany. That is why precautions are being taken against the invasive species here too.

Stuttgart – Japanese beetles grow to just under one centimeter in size. And yet the Pests cause massive damage to crops and wild plants. Almost 300 plant species are on their menu – including maple, blackberries, asparagustomatoes, corn and potatoes. A large-scale infestation could quickly lead to massive crop failures. The invasive species is “unsafe due to the high economic risk […] classified as a Union quarantine pest by the European Union,” informs the Agricultural Technology Center Augustenberg (LTZ).

That is why we reacted promptly to the discovery of several Japanese beetles in Basel. Further spread in Germany must be prevented at all costsThe population can – and should – help with this.

Japanese beetle Popillia japonica 0.8 – 1.1cm Japan Green shimmering head and pronotum, brown wing covers, five white tufts of hair on each side of the abdomen and two white tufts of hair at the end of the abdomen

Small Japanese beetle population found in Basel – Canton takes measures against invasive species

A total of 38 specimens of the invasive species were found in the canton of Basel-Land in a hole trap on the grounds of the municipal gardening department in the municipality of Münchenstein. This is reported by the SWRIt is said to be a small and isolated population. Initially, however, only individual beetles were found, which is why the discovery is still cause for concern.

This is especially true as the city’s garden center also grew turf, which could have caused the beetle to spread throughout the city. The cantonal plant protection service therefore immediately took measures to prevent the beetle from spreading.

An infestation zone with a radius of one kilometer was designated around the area where the insects were found. A buffer zone of five kilometers was set up around it. More bait traps are now being set up in these areas and surveillance is being increased. “The main goal is to stop the spread of the pest,” the SWR the representatives of the cantonal plant protection service.

The Japanese beetle threatens to spread to southern Germany. Tougher countermeasures are intended to prevent this. © Olaf Zimmermann/LTZ Augustenberg/dpa

After beetle discovery in Switzerland, Germany also tightens surveillance

In addition, the plant protection service works closely with the LTZ in Karlsruhe. Here, too, the threat situation is increasing due to the discovery of the small beetle population near the border, as n-tv reported with reference to the LTZ.

In order to prevent the beetles from spreading in Germany – here too, only isolated specimens have been found so far – initial measures are being taken in Baden-Württemberg, the report continues. There will be more intensive monitoring and additional traps. Furthermore, green waste will only be allowed to be transported out of a buffer zone after it has been ensured that there are no beetles in it.

The public is also called upon to keep their eyes open and to report any Japanese beetle sightings to the plant protection service. A list of contact persons can be found on the LTZ websiteOther invasive species should also be reported to the relevant authorities. These include the pink eggs of an invasive snail species. And there are also plant species that are not native to the EU and should not be allowed to spread further. (sp)