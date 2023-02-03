Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning on Thursday that Moscow will “do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine – as the Kremlin is said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 recruits.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take major measures to overshadow the anti-Russia events allegedly planned by the West to mark the anniversary of the war on February 24.

+ Zelensky says Russia ‘concentrates its forces’ to ‘take revenge’ on Ukraine and Europe

Vladimir Putin’s top representative revealed that Russia is working on “reports” detailing last year’s events surrounding the invasion of Ukraine, including allegations of “direct participation” by the US in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline linking Russia to Germany. under the Baltic Sea.

Lavrov provided no evidence of American involvement in the pipeline explosions, which Russia had previously blamed on the United Kingdom.

Lavrov’s noise comes just three weeks before the world marks the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kiev expects Putin to “try something” on Feb. 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told French network BFM.

According to Reznikov, Russia has gathered “around 500,000 troops” in preparation for the imminent attack, which the minister said could take place on two fronts: in the Donbass region in the east and in the south.

“Officially they announced 300,000 (conscripts), but when we see the troops on the borders, according to our assessments, it’s much more,” Reznikov said during a TV interview on Wednesday night.

The minister said that the Ukrainian military will work to prepare for a counter-offensive before Russia’s attack, adding that Ukraine “cannot lose the initiative” on the battlefield.

He stressed Kyiv’s urgent need to obtain new weapons from its Western allies without delay.

“We are telling our partners that we also need to be ready as soon as possible,” said Reznikov.

President Biden has ruled out supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, which the country has been seeking. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the focus of US aid was on boosting Ukraine’s military capabilities, sending artillery, armor and air defense and training Ukrainian troops.

The US is “focused on providing Ukraine with the capability it needs to be effective in its anticipated spring counter-offensive,” Austin said.

“And so we’re doing everything we can to provide them with the resources they need right now to be effective on the battlefield,” he said.

Washington was preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.2 billion, which is expected to include long-range rockets for the first time.

Lavrov said Russian forces would respond to the long-range weapons delivery by trying to push Ukrainian troops further away from the borders.

“Now we are trying to push the Ukrainian army’s artillery to such a distance that it does not pose a threat to our territories,” he added. “The greater the range of weapons supplied to the Kyiv regime, the more we will have to withdraw them from territories that are part of our country.”

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, DC, said in its latest update on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military’s top brass anticipates that Russian forces will try to capture the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the contested region of Donbass.

According to ISW analysts, Putin may also be eyeing cross-border incursions into northeastern Ukraine to trap Kyiv’s forces against border areas in the north in order to distract them from the front lines in the east.

The think tank previously said Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been the bloodiest in recent months, was “imminent”.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said in a meeting with Sky News on Tuesday that the next two to three months will be “definitive” in the war.

“Russia is preparing for maximum escalation,” said Danilov. “It is gathering everything possible, drilling and training.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Putin marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II over Nazi German forces at the Battle of Stalingrad and invoked the long and grueling struggle – considered the bloodiest in history – as justification for the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin laid a wreath on the eternal flame of the memorial complex to fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd, the current name of the city, where an estimated 2 million people lost their lives over the course of five months between August 1942 and February 1943 .

He later said: “Now, regrettably, we see that the ideology of Nazism, in its modern guise, in its modern manifestation, once again poses direct threats to the security of our country. Time and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West.”

Referring to Germany’s recent decision to supply Ukraine with advanced Leopard main battle tanks, Putin warned that “a modern war with Russia will be very different for them”.

“It’s incredible, but it’s a fact: they are threatening us again with German Leopard tanks with crosses painted on their armour,” Putin said.

“And they will again fight Russia on the territory of Ukraine at the hands of Hitler’s followers, the Banderites,” he said, referring to World War II-era Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who was widely considered a Nazi collaborator.