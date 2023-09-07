In a world that is fast-paced to the point of boredom, in which millions of users do not give a minute and a half to a video on their mobile before moving on to another, it is normal for a series with a classic, reflective approach, in which various nuances of the characters to allow a complex relationship with the viewer has been criticized for being slow or boring. However, anyone who comes close with some time to Invasion you will be able to see all its virtues. Apple TV+ series about the arrival of extraterrestrials on Earth walk safely (a new installment every week, this Wednesday the third of the second season arrived) avoiding risks and excesses of the genre.

From the first chapter, the viewer follows various groups of people who live differently what at first they don’t know very well what it is: some students on the outskirts of London, a group of American soldiers in Afghanistan, a love story at the Japanese space agency and another of heartbreak and disenchantment in a New York suburb. The resource is old but it works if it is done well: who is not going to stay with them, in their pain, in their way of seeking survival in a new world if we have known and loved or hated them before the disaster? The narrative flows in such a way that, when some of these stories intersect, they do so in a totally organic way, plausible despite everything. The cast is always up to par.

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato at one point in the second season of ‘Invasion’.

Several notes on a series that knows how to reflect without indoctrinating. On the one hand, all the protagonists discover in one way or another that only by understanding their interior will they be able to know and defeat the alien enemy. On the other hand, the skill with which fear is discussed is noteworthy, with which it underscores, without saying it, that moral conflict that appears so rarely in ordinary life: how far would you be willing to go to protect your life and the of yours? The series also knows how to be excessive. There is the magnetism of that young man who suffers epileptic attacks and communicates with the external enemy in full trance and comes to understand it. Or that soldier calling from an empty London to an empty house somewhere in the United States and talking to the answering machine after crossing half the world to be stranded anyway. Pure Bradbury.

No action? Of course, in small scenes and also in a big way and this last one, when it arrives (from the sixth episode, with an impeccable structure) is classic, it is well shot, the rhythm, the photography and the locations do not lose anything. The creators (Simon Kinberg and David Weil) come from a tradition that knows how to play with the show and it shows.

The invaders never showed any desire for conciliation.

The risk in the face of a first season that opened and closed so well, in which almost nothing was left over from its 10 chapters, was evident. The second raises the stake: the protagonists continue looking for a way to save the world, each their own, while the world carries out an open war against the invaders (some somewhat disgusting machines, by the way, and interconnected). But she also has the ability, the courage, to include here what seems like a procedural (that woman looking for the disappeared in a town at the epicenter of the disaster) in the middle of a plot that becomes somewhat conspiracy without losing its meaning.

Invasion It is, at least, the fourth successful commitment by the public and critics in this genre from a platform responsible for Foundation, Silo either for all mankind. Caspar, Mitsuki, Trevante and David Bowie. It is not a key or a riddle: there are four code names. The rest, you will have to discover yourself.

