Jellyfish are one of the animals that bathers most concern when the beach season comes. Their bites are feared, since they cause various effects: burning, tingling, red marks, itching, or stinger-like pain.

Now, the coasts of Galicia are suffering an invasion of these animals and its sands register thousands of copies. Specifically, the ones that are appearing are the so-called ‘Velella velella’, also known as sailboat jellyfish and which can be very dangerous.

The effect of its sting

So he explained Alfredo López, biologist of the Coordinator for the Study of Marine Mammals (CEMMA), in statements to NIUS: “They are not an animal unto themselves like jellyfish. They are colonies formed by different cells, by many individuals. They are asymmetrical and live by floating in water. But just like them they have stinging cells. “

According to the expert, the key factor is that it is unknown if the sensitivity of the person who touches them is high, which can determine the degree of the effect of its sting: “It is like in the case of bees. A sensitive person may have a skin condition or, it can even cause more serious things, such as breathing problems, anaphylactic shock, or even death. That reaction no one can know and that is why they should never be touched. “

There are also Portuguese caravels

The ‘Velella velella’ have an oval shape and a semi-circular candle on top. They usually measure between four and five centimeters and have a very plastic-like appearance. One of the most striking aspects is their blue color if they are alive.

López points out in the aforementioned medium a singular fact about its presence: “There always were, they appeared by the thousands on the beaches. The strange thing now is that, in addition to them, hundreds of caravels also appear. In Carnota, a beach that measures about 3 kilometers, Before two or three caravels appeared and now thousands appear. That is the difference”.

Storms

For the biologist, the appearance of these animals has an explanation: “The successive times that they are hitting the Atlantic coast this winter, with wind and waves, they are dragging jellyfish of all kinds to the beaches. It is not known why there is more now than befores. It is a new phenomenon and we can come to think that it is related to climate change. It is something we will have to study. “