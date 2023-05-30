Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Invasion of Ukraine | ISW: Prigozhin said he is not planning a coup – he doesn’t have enough soldiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|The invasion of Ukraine

Prigozhin also claimed that Wagner has a good relationship with Russian President Putin

Private army Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin has been answered by a well-known war blogger in Russia by Igor Girkin to allegations that Prigozhin is planning a coup in the country. The ultranationalist Girkin, a former officer of Russia’s FSB intelligence service, made his claims over the weekend.

According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Prigozhin denied that he was planning a coup. The reason, he said, is that Wagner does not have enough soldiers to implement such a thing. In his Telegram message, Prigozhin also claimed that Wagner has good relations with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin has recently barked repeatedly at Russia’s top management, according to several – including ISW’s – interpretations also directly at Putin, although he has not mentioned him by name in his criticisms. Girkin also accused the Russian leadership of not having intervened in Prigozhin’s speeches.

According to ISW, Prigozhin vaguely hinted in his message that if someone in Russia was planning a coup, it could be the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigubecause this has a direct connection to the special forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

