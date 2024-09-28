Alaudinov: Akhmat special forces soldiers advanced a kilometer in the Kursk region

The Kashtan detachment of the Akhmat special forces advanced a kilometer in the Kursk region, taking the Nizhny Parovoy section. This was stated by the special forces commander, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

The Kashtan squad performed very well today. In the Nizhny Parovaya section, from there he advanced almost one kilometer into the forest Apti Alaudinov commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The general said that special forces soldiers took an area held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and entrenched themselves there along with the 1427th Regiment.

I think this is a good result, because the enemy seemed to be sitting there very confidently, for which he paid today Apti Alaudinov commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to capture the stronghold of the 810th Marine Brigade, but the attempt was unsuccessful and the Ukrainian military suffered losses.

Earlier, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” spoke about the layered defense erected in the Kursk region. The general said that the enemy understands that there are no prospects for advancement with the existing line of fortifications.

It also became known that servicemen of the 810th Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were able to take the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region by cunning. Because of the machine gun nest of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army could not advance further. Then the fighters decided to come up with a cunning military move to exhaust the Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through the Russian border more than ten times per day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through the border in the Kursk region 11 times per day. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on September 27.

According to them, Ukrainian troops tried to attack in the direction of the settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhye. As a result of the fighting, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 70 people, an armored personnel carrier, three vehicles and seven armored combat vehicles. The defense department noted that two Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense announced an increase in the daily losses of Ukrainian troops in the zone of the special military operation; they amounted to 2,280 people.

Alaudinov announced the destruction of foreign mercenaries in the Kursk region

On September 27, Apti Alaudinov said that some of the foreign mercenaries who were in the Kursk region had already been destroyed.

Earlier, the “Nemesida” project of the hacker group RaHDIt, also known as “Evil Russian Hackers,” published the data of 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers stationed in the Kursk region. Among them were about 200 foreign mercenaries from Israel, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Moldova, Syria and other countries.

The fact that the mercenaries were from these countries that are listed is no secret to us. We were aware of this. These mercenaries were a legitimate target. Some of them, as they say, have already been destroyed Apti Alaudinov commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

He also added that one should not be surprised that there are mercenaries from friendly countries in the Ukrainian troops. Alaudinov recalled that Russia’s enemy is the United States, which will do everything to train mercenaries from countries friendly to Russia.

Ukrainian troops invaded the Kursk region on the morning of August 6, and fighting is still ongoing in the border region. In this subject, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. On the evening of September 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the border area.