Alaudinov announced the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to break through at Plekhov in the Kursk region

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to break through near the settlement of Plekhovo in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region.

He specified that the Ukrainian military made an unsuccessful attempt to break through using a tank and an armored combat vehicle (BBM).

In total, work was going on there all day today to dislodge the enemy, who was trying to break through to one of our strongholds, but in general, in our direction, we had everything under control Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The major general added that Russian troops had advanced in the Kursk direction. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses all day and had not achieved any results.

On September 19, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” spoke about the difficult situation of the Ukrainian army in the Sudzhan direction in the Kursk region. According to him, the Ukrainian military is trying to somehow gain a foothold in certain areas.

Alaudinov stated that despite the fire impact, there is not a single area where the Ukrainian Armed Forces could advance even 100 meters. He added that he traveled to the far right flank of the Russian units on the side of the cities of Rylsk and Lgov.

Related materials:

Alaudinov reported heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Alaudinov reported heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sudzha area of ​​the Kursk region. The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” considered the situation in the Russian border region to be working.

Every day the enemy tries to push through, although in recent days, having already suffered very heavy losses, it is precisely in our Sudzhan direction that he has already, one might say, even calmed down somewhere. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian military personnel are trying to counterattack in other areas where Russian forces are advancing.

Earlier, he said that a group of 60 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen had fled from the Russian Armed Forces at one of the sites in the Kursk region. The officer noted that the command tried to return the fighters, but they refused to fight and headed towards the border.

Related materials:

In Kursk Oblast, the composition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units at the beginning of the invasion and now was compared

When the Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded Kursk Oblast in early August, elite units entered the region. Now Ukraine is filling the area with members of territorial battalions. This comparison was made by the commander of the international brigade “Pyatnashka” Akhra Avirdzba, call sign Abkhaz.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who are now entering the region are tasked with consolidating their positions and slowing the advance of Russian troops, who have launched a counteroffensive.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used more than 200 tanks and 400 armored vehicles to invade the Kursk region. In addition, as reported by war correspondents, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used German Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to break through the defenses of Russian forces in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded the Kursk region more than a month ago, and a federal state of emergency and counter-terrorist operation regime were introduced in the region. On September 11, Russia launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are not abandoning their attempts to break through to Kursk Oblast in some sections of the border with Russia. The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, called the situation in some areas of Kursk Oblast, which are under the control of Ukrainian troops, an emergency. According to him, this situation will be promptly corrected.