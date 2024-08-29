Miroshnik: Communication with residents of Kursk region after the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is greatly complicated

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are abducting civilians in the Kursk region and taking them away to an unknown destination. This was stated in an interview RIA Novosti Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rodion Miroshnik. According to him, Russia has already compiled preliminary lists of missing people.

Miroshnik stated that the location of the abducted persons is unknown

Miroshnik said that it has not yet been established where the residents of Kursk Oblast abducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces might be. “They grab civilians and take them away to an unknown location. Often, data or contact with them is lost. Where did they go? Did they leave the territory of Ukraine, are they in secret prisons or basements?” he asked.

The ambassador believes that the Ukrainian military is behaving like terrorists – they are not informing the relatives and friends of the abducted that these people are in their custody. Miroshnik reported that the issue of missing civilians is being handled by the Ministry of Defense and the Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

He also added that the Russian side now has preliminary lists of people who could have been kidnapped by Ukrainian soldiers. They are based on videos, photographs and testimonies of people who witnessed the moment of the kidnapping.

Ambassador reported on the collection of information on Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Miroshnik also said that Russian special forces are collecting data on Ukrainian mercenaries – they have already managed to identify over four thousand fighters. In absentia investigations have already been completed on a number of them.

The ambassador believes that information about the mercenaries’ crimes will be known throughout the world. “It will be known what contingent is being sent for military action on the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

According to Miroshnik, foreign mercenaries do not comply with the principles of international humanitarian law and are prone to abuse of civilians.