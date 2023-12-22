In the UK the number of rats has increased tenfold in the last four years. It is also the fault of the lockdowns which forced them to move to homes in search of food

The United Kingdom He has a serious rat problem. In the last four years, according to a study reported by BBC, the number of rodents in the country has increased tenfold. There British Pest Patrol Association states that at least part of the reason for the infestation is due to the two periods of lockdown in 2020 and 2021 to curb the epidemic COVID-19.



The closure of bars, restaurants and cafes has made it more difficult for rats to find something to eat, given that their main source of food is the rubbish of public establishments. For this reason, rodents moved further and further inside homes where they then multiplied.

However, it must be said that the majority of English rats were already present in the area, finding an ideal environment in the old three-storey houses that constitute the typical panorama of Great Britain. It is much more difficult for them to find refuge in modern homes. According to a 2020 report by Pest.co.uk, a pest control group, there are around 150 million rats in the UK, around 2.2 for every person. London alone is home to 20 million rodents, followed by Birmingham with 2 million.

