A mosquito invasion affected this Monday the Atlantic Coast and forced many tourists, for example in Villa Gesell, to have to leave the beaches during the afternoon of this hot Monday.

According to local media, the phenomenon occurs after the rains of recent days regenerated puddles and wetlands in different parts of the city, usual breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“Thus, as water accumulates after a severe drought, insects are forming true ‘clouds’ that make the use of outdoor repellents and some of the various indoor eradication methods essential “, reported” The online founder. “

“In principle, they are common mosquitoes, which do not transmit diseases, since constant monitoring is maintained to detect dengue transmitting mosquitoes, and until today no specimens have been found in the city, “they added.

Users on social networks were describing the situation they live on the coast with the invasion of mosquitoes. And they put a touch of humor to the situation.

Since when do bird-sized mosquitoes survive on the coast? – Ami Rodriguez 💚 (@amiirodriguez) January 18, 2021

There is an invasion of mosquitoes on the coast 🦟😰 – 𝖆𝖑𝖉𝖚 🌷 (@DiazAlduu) January 19, 2021

Someone who is on the coast and confirms if he is not suffering an ATTACK of the number of mosquitoes that there is a god if I die today tell my mother that I love her – Nina💘 (@ninurossi) January 19, 2021