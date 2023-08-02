Yesterday, Tuesday 1 August, a swarm of grasshoppers invaded the beaches of the Romagna Riviera. There were hundreds of reports from tourists along the entire coast. Grasshoppers are ruining the holidays of many bathers on the Romagna Riviera who have fled. Whole swarms of insects have been reported on the beaches, triggering the alarm in the area between Bellaria Igea marina and San Mauro Mare, but the grasshoppers have gone as far as Cesenatico.

A situation that in the last few hours has been creating many inconveniences due to the pest presence of animals.

Yesterday afternoon, as reported by the many reports on social media, several bathers literally fled the beach after being attacked by swarms of grasshoppers which quickly took over sunbeds and umbrellas.

A rare event that experts explain with the presence of the Garbino wind which pushed the animals to move from the countryside to the coast. Many are signaling the invasion of grasshoppers with photos and videos, posting everything on social networks.

And even for those who have been working on those beaches for years, it is a novelty that is creating havoc among those who have chosen those tourist destinations to spend their holidays.

Grasshoppers mainly move in search of food. For this reason, their spread in the countryside is feared by farmers. A single swarm can infest many hectares of land, jeopardizing entire crops.