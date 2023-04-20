Six hundred Basel fans who have been barred from entering the national territory by France have invaded Sanremo. Restaurants and bars are full above all of very young supporters of the Swiss team that today meets Nice for the Conference League. The group, a total of about ten coaches, was dispersed in particular in the city of the Festival but also in other centers in the province of Imperia.

Negotiations are said to be underway to allow those who have regularly purchased tickets for the Nice stadium to access the match but at the moment the situation is very confused. Provisions are awaited. Adequate reinforcements from the forces of order have not yet been deployed in San Remo to prevent any unrest. The groups are peaceful at the moment but are refueling with alcohol, especially beer.

In the next few hours, the police station will have to make a decision regarding a situation that could become explosive.