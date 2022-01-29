The Serie Invasion he knows how to look down: not at the world leaders, not at the powerful, not at the heroes who will save humanity. The focus is on the invaded, on the people who already had their problems before the big problem arrived, which is an alien attack on Earth, who knows if with the purpose of plundering the planet or exterminating us. It has the Apple TV + house brand: the platform makes few productions (very few if compared to Netflix), each one well cared for.

Some science fiction fan will be disappointed. Let no one expect spectacular space battles, nor witness the destruction of emblematic buildings, nor a display of terrifying monsters. It is, on the contrary, an intimate series, an original approach to the hackneyed subgenre that opened War of the Worlds.

The start is slow, because it aims to make us grow fond of the characters: a woman, and courageous mother, who discovers that her husband is having an affair; a sheriff about to retire; a withdrawn English teenager harassed by a bully from his school; a Japanese scientist who hides her relationship with an astronaut, and an elite US soldier in the mud of Afghanistan (this time the aliens arrive before the Taliban, but the rout of Kabul is just as chaotic).

None of them had a perfect life, but everyone will fight with everything to save it. One character, the only one looking up, tries to contact the invader (as in The arrival). In one scene, an Afghan man relativizes the catastrophe. “My children have known nothing but the invasion. It’s normal for them.” It is for many people.

The world holds its breath fearing an invasion, this one by earthlings. We look to those in their power to avoid the worst, but it will be others who will pay the price. The ones who don’t get rid of the problems they already had when a bigger problem hits them.

