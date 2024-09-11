Protest in Mexico City: Contested reform proposed by leftist president calls for popular vote for judges and reduction of magistrates in the Supreme Court | Photo: EFE/José Méndez

Protesters invaded the plenary of the Mexican Senate on Tuesday (10) and interrupted a session in which the contested judicial reform proposed by leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was being debated, which stipulates that judges be chosen by popular vote.

According to El País, the security guards were unable to contain the protesters and the session had to be suspended. The bill, approved last week in the Chamber of Deputies, provides for two elections with a popular vote to renew positions in the Mexican Judiciary, the first of which will be in June 2025.

The proposal also foresees reducing the number of Supreme Court ministers from 11 to nine and reducing their term from 15 to 12 years, among other points.

According to El País, Obrador’s party, Morena, and its allies already have 85 votes guaranteed in the Senate for Wednesday’s vote (11), leaving just one vote missing for the approval of the reform.

The opposition alleged in Tuesday’s session that some of its senators were arrested by police authorities in states governed by Obrador’s political group so that they would not vote on Wednesday, according to information from the Spanish newspaper.