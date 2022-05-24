The Russian invasion of Ukraine is already ninety days old: the President of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenski, has recognized in his speech on May 24 that “the next weeks of the war will be difficult”but that there is “no alternative but to fight”.

The war in Ukraine turns three months without the Russian Army having managed to break the Ukrainian resistance in Donbasalthough it controls the entire coast that leads to the Crimean peninsula, and with the negotiations for the cessation of hostilities frozen.

In his usual late-night speech, Zelensky stated that “the next few weeks of the war will be difficult. And we must be aware of that. However, we have no alternative but to fight.”

(Read more: Waves of independence, the phenomenon that puts the world order in check).

On the 90th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine these are the keys and the latest events:

The Russian offensive in Donbas

The Russian Army maintains its offensive in eastern Ukraine, in the Donbas area, where it is trying to gain control of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, both with a pro-Russian part, reported the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. on their Facebook page.

The Russians try to surround the towns of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk with their attacks., which would give them access to the administrative border of the Lugansk region. It is in this area that the greatest “intensity of hostilities” is currently being maintained.

(Read on: World Economic Forum in Switzerland: Forecast is dark gray at Davos.)

In his early morning speech, President Zelensky acknowledged that the most difficult situation is in Donbas and mentioned the cities of Bakhmut, Popasna and Severodonetsk, where “the occupiers have concentrated the greatest activity so far.”

A Russian military base on Ukrainian territory

The pro-Russian authorities of the territories of the Ukrainian region of Kherson controlled by the Russian Army will request the location of a Russian military baseas stated on May 24 by the deputy head of the Kherson Civil and Military Administration, Kirill Stremoúsov.

“In the Kherson region there must be a Russian military base. We are going to ask for it and the entire population is interested in this. It is, above all, a vital necessity that will become a guarantee of the security of the region and its inhabitants,” said the deputy governor, quoted by RIA Novosti.

Russian troops occupied the Kherson region in mid-March last, just three weeks after the start of the offensive, and created pro-Russian civil and military administrations in these territories.

In his early morning speech, Zelensky said that the Russian occupiers intend to show that they will not leave the occupied areas of the Kharkov region.Kherson, the occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region and Donbas.

Russia could be stealing Ukrainian crops

Satellite images show how the Russians seem to be increasing theft of grain grown in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, as the war drags on, CNN reported on Tuesday, showing the photographs obtained.

The images, recorded in the port of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, a territory that Russia invaded and controlled since 2014show two Russian-flagged bulk carriers docking and loading what is believed to be stolen Ukrainian grain.

(You might be interested: Biden begins to turn his policy of ‘ambiguity’ towards Taiwan).

The new photos taken by the company Maxar Technologies and dated May 19 and 21, show the ships, the Matros Pozynich and the Matros Koshka, berthed next to what appear to be grain silos with the grain spilling out into an open hold. CNN reported.

More military aid to Ukraine

A twenty countries announced that they will donate more military aid to Ukraine in a virtual meeting organized by the United States, which was attended by defense officials from almost fifty nations.

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said in a press conference after the meeting that “many countries” have reported that they will deliver artillery ammunition to kyiv, coastal defense systems, tanks and armored vehicles of all kinds. “Other countries have made new commitments to train Ukrainian forces and support their military systems,” he said.

“They are more or less the same, just like the last time we talked, they need long-range fire; armor, such as tanks and personnel carriers; and drone capabilities,” said the Pentagon chief, who assured that It is a war where artillery is an essential component.

The impact of the Ukrainian war on the Indo-Pacific

The leaders of the Quad (United States, Japan, India and Australia) affirmed this May 24 that unilateral changes by force of the “status quo” “should not be allowed” anywhere in the world, and expressed their “concern” for the Ukrainian war.

The leaders of these four countries agreed in their defense of the principles of “territorial integrity, sovereignty and maintenance of the law” international, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who holds the rotating presidency of the quartet at the end of a summit held in Tokyo.

“We have talked about the influence of Ukraine’s situation in the Indo-Pacific. With the participation of India, we have confirmed the concern about a terrible war and that the law, territorial integrity and national sovereignty must be respected,” he said.

More news

War in Ukraine causes record number of displaced people around the world

There was an assassination attempt on Putin, says Ukrainian intelligence

Starbucks announces its withdrawal from the Russian market due to the invasion of Ukraine

EFE