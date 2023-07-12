Even the Italian school is affected by Long Covid. This is certified by the INVALSI 2023 National Report which, as per tradition, monitors the level reached by students in the fundamental disciplines. The specialized portal Skuola.net has examined the main findings of the Report.

Noting that, although the “skills” hemorrhage that had characterized the latest surveys has stopped, the levels prior to 2020 are still far away in almost all the subjects observed. That is, Italian and Mathematics for all the students involved in the surveys, English only for those in fifth grade, eighth grade and fifth grade.

This translates into a quota close to 50% of students who, despite having reached the end of high school, do not reach the minimum level of skills in Italian or in Mathematics or English. Furthermore, implicit early school leaving continues to worry: that 8.7% of high school graduates who reach the end of the course with eighth grade skills, not having achieved the minimum level simultaneously in Italian, Mathematics and English.

Unfortunately, territorial and social differences are also confirmed: students from the southern regions and those from less well-off families – economically and culturally – tend to have less brilliant results than the others. But precisely in some regions of the South there has been a slight but perceptible trend reversal compared to the past, which constitutes one of the – unfortunately not many – good news that can be drawn from the INVALSI 2023 tests, which involved 12 thousand schools and 2 million and 700 thousand boys.