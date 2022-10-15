This Friday a federal court ordered to resolve again, if Cuauhtemoc Gutierrez de la Torrenicknamed “The King of Trash“, should or should not continue processing and in prison by tentative of human traffickingamong other crimes.

In addition, the Fifth Collegiate Criminal Court in Mexico City, also invalidated the trial against Gutierrez de la Torre.

The criminal procedure must be reinstated former leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the capital and decide with freedom of judgment whether or not there are elements to dictate the formal imprisonment.

Over the next few weeks, a judge will have to define whether Cuauhtemoc Gutierrez de la Torre remains in prison for attempted human trafficking, sexual exploitation and criminal association.

Six months have passed since the arrest of the also nicknamed “Zar de la Basura”, the former PRI leader of CDMX has been accused since 2003 of allegedly recruiting a network of sexual exploitation of women.